National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised National Retail Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded National Retail Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National Retail Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $40.43 on Thursday. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $58.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average of $36.39.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $804,966.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,801 shares in the company, valued at $18,635,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 222.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,009,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594,264 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 40.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,791 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth $69,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 76.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,718,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,970,000 after acquiring an additional 743,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 280.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 458,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,277,000 after acquiring an additional 338,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

