National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised National Retail Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded National Retail Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National Retail Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.71.
Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $40.43 on Thursday. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $58.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average of $36.39.
In related news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $804,966.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 463,801 shares in the company, valued at $18,635,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 222.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,009,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594,264 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 40.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,440,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,791 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth $69,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 76.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,718,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,970,000 after acquiring an additional 743,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 280.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 458,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,277,000 after acquiring an additional 338,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
