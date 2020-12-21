National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Receives $17.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NESR. BidaskClub upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Friday, October 30th.

NESR traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,455. National Energy Services Reunited has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $830.89 million, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $218.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.32 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 6.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 284.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 12.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 72.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 15,581 shares in the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

