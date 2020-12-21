Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Shares Gap Up to $2.86

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.86, but opened at $3.15. Nano One Materials shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 895,200 shares changing hands.

Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the production of high performance cathode materials used in lithium ion batteries in Canada. It serves the energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications markets. The company has a strategic agreement with Pulead Technology Industry Co, Ltd.

