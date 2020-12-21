Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.98% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

Shares of MYOV stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,244. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.99.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $46,779.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,535.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 19,400 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $488,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 146,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,690,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,878 shares of company stock valued at $993,500. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth about $1,637,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 133.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 24,827 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth about $270,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,243.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 463,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

