Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Myers Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Myers Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $132.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.90 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myers Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $19.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $699.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.48. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Myers Industries by 102.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Myers Industries by 69.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Myers Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Myers Industries news, Director William A. Foley bought 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $38,722.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at $427,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori A. Lutey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $170,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,153.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,724. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.