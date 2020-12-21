Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 401,036 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 324,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 31.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 598,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 142,866 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth about $479,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Murphy Oil by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 252,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 21.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 180,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 31,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Johnson Rice began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $25,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,645.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $99,362.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,022.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,365 shares of company stock worth $384,383 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUR opened at $12.24 on Monday. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $421.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

