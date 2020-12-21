MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $95.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MSM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.13.

NYSE:MSM opened at $85.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.87. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $87.83.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.80 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 31.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

