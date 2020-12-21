MovieBloc (MBL) Hits Market Cap of $17.00 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $17.00 million and $10.29 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 48.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00148201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00022013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.01 or 0.00797980 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00213167 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00371853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00118925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00074908 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,078,433,849 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

MovieBloc Token Trading

MovieBloc can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.