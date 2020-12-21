Morgan Stanley Sells 304,942 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,753,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,942 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.22% of Tronox worth $13,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TROX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tronox from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $14.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.21 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.34 million. Tronox had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

