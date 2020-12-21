Morgan Stanley Sells 13,871 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $14,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFLO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 372.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 255.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 30,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,046 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.27 on Monday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.11 and a 1 year high of $50.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.29.

