Morgan Stanley Reiterates Neutral Rating for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ)

Morgan Stanley restated their neutral rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EZJ. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 719 ($9.39) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.71) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet plc (EZJ.L) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 886.95 ($11.59).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 816 ($10.66) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 746.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 647.84. easyJet plc has a 1 year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion and a PE ratio of -3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67.

In other news, insider David Robbie acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £75,600 ($98,771.88). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,042 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,102.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

