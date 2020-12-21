Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JSAIY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J Sainsbury has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

J Sainsbury stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.55.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

