Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CRH were worth $13,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CRH in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the second quarter worth $74,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth $211,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the second quarter worth $218,000. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRH opened at $42.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.64. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

