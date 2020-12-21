Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CRH were worth $13,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CRH in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the second quarter worth $74,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth $211,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the second quarter worth $218,000. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE CRH opened at $42.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.64. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.05.
CRH Profile
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.
