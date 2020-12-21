Morgan Stanley Purchases 52,807 Shares of Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCO)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCO) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,616,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of Atlas worth $14,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,044,000 after acquiring an additional 146,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 129,724 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Atlas by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on ATCO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of Atlas stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88. Atlas Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $14.62.

Atlas (NASDAQ:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.11 million.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

