Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,552,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Tata Motors worth $14,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Tata Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tata Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTM stock opened at $12.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Tata Motors Limited has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.28.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 48.89% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Tata Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tata Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

