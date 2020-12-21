Morgan Stanley Grows Position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,968,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527,911 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of LexinFintech worth $13,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,085,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 627,370 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,374,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,903,000 after buying an additional 1,064,258 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in LexinFintech by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 250,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 93,812 shares during the period. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LX opened at $6.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.36. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LX shares. TheStreet lowered LexinFintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.80 price objective on shares of LexinFintech in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LexinFintech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

