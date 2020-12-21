Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.95

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.95 and last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 3136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNR. National Securities began coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.18%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 16.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

