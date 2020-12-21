Monkey Project Price Tops $0.0093 on Top Exchanges (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $107,969.45 and $60.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monkey Project has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monkey Project Coin Profile

Monkey Project (CRYPTO:MONK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,672,184 coins. The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision . Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

