Monetha Market Capitalization Reaches $2.91 Million (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Monetha has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $248,073.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monetha has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monetha token can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00054449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.64 or 0.00360382 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00026782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002266 BTC.

MTH is a token. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io

Monetha can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

