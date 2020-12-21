MonetaryUnit Trading 17.1% Higher Over Last Week (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $795,877.98 and approximately $2,440.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00033889 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001571 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002121 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 56.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 209,239,750 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

