MonaCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $15.09 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $96.10 million and $15.09 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00006343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcoin (XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000707 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000256 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

