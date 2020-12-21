Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Receives $11.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several brokerages have commented on MBT. New Street Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

MBT opened at $9.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $21.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.10 by $4.18. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 38.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,232,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,294 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 0.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,531,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,745,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 8.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,597,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,140,000 after acquiring an additional 342,822 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 18.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,091,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,720,000 after acquiring an additional 632,779 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,044,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,583,000 after acquiring an additional 224,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

