Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Downgraded by New Street Research

New Street Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MBT. ValuEngine raised Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.50.

MBT stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $21.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.10 by $4.18. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 190.3% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 87.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter worth $29,000. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

