Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.17

Shares of Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.17 and last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

