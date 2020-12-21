Mithril Market Capitalization Reaches $6.17 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $6.17 million and approximately $6.65 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mithril has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00013023 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.59 or 0.00500819 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 941,457,917 tokens. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

