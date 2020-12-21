Mincon Group plc (MCON.L) (LON:MCON) Hits New 1-Year High at $97.50

Shares of Mincon Group plc (MCON.L) (LON:MCON) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 97.50 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 96 ($1.25), with a volume of 15156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £203.21 million and a PE ratio of 16.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 81.01.

Mincon Group plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services rock drilling tools and associated products worldwide. The company offers conventional down the hole hammers, bits, and pipes for various drilling industries, including production and exploration mining, water well, geothermal, construction, oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

