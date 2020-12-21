MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.19

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 692051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MVIS shares. BidaskClub upgraded MicroVision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MicroVision has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

The firm has a market cap of $844.76 million, a PE ratio of -50.82 and a beta of 3.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MicroVision by 663.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 663,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 972.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 268,500 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in MicroVision by 44.4% in the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 250,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in MicroVision by 93.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 39,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in MicroVision during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

