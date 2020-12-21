Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Raised to Buy at Pritchard Capital

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Pritchard Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $272.00 price target on the software giant’s stock, up from their previous price target of $229.00. Pritchard Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.43% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

Microsoft stock opened at $218.59 on Monday. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.65.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 140,429 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,578,000 after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Microsoft by 29.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 357,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,684,000 after purchasing an additional 80,748 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,412 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 13.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 158,381 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in Microsoft by 650.4% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 138,669 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,220,000 after purchasing an additional 120,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

