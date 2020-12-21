Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MCHP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.12.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $138.01 on Thursday. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.3685 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $65,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $200,363.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 851.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

