Metronome 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $667,998.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Metronome has a total market cap of $12.16 million and approximately $667,998.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Metronome has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00004756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00140899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00021624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.03 or 0.00752802 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00175927 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00385630 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00072544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00110989 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 12,621,427 coins and its circulating supply is 11,192,328 coins. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

