Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) (LON:MTRO) Shares Gap Up to $114.80

Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) (LON:MTRO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $114.80, but opened at $132.00. Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) shares last traded at $135.96, with a volume of 5,748,347 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTRO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 100 ($1.31).

The stock has a market capitalization of £250.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 98.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.74.

In other news, insider Daniel Frumkin acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £210,000 ($274,366.34).

About Metro Bank PLC (MTRO.L)

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

