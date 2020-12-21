Metcash Limited (MTS.AX) (ASX:MTS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Metcash Limited (MTS.AX) (ASX:MTS) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Metcash Limited (MTS.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.59.

Get Metcash Limited (MTS.AX) alerts:

In other news, insider Christine Holman acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.55 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of A$106,350.00 ($75,964.29).

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Metcash Limited (MTS.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metcash Limited (MTS.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.