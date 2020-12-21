Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MCY. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercury General from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut Mercury General from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

MCY opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.02. Mercury General has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $55.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.17. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $942.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercury General will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCY. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 28,154 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 63,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

