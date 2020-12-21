Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MRK has been the topic of several other reports. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.33.

Shares of MRK opened at $79.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.74. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

