Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,952 Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.35% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

NASDAQ PIZ opened at $33.55 on Monday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $33.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average is $30.30.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

