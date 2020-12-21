Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Marriott International by 2.4% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAR. BidaskClub raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $128.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 243.06 and a beta of 1.84. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

