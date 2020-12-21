Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 138.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $147.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.83 and its 200-day moving average is $115.98. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $149.92.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

