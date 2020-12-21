Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Entegris were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,329,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG opened at $95.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $100.12.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.79 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $268,626.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,102.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,236.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Entegris from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

