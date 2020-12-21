Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,684 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,393,000 after buying an additional 131,271 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.62.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $199.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.97 and a 200-day moving average of $188.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.80 and a 1-year high of $213.66.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

