Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 56,877 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 154.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,877 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 26.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,175,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 671,509 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth $165,000. Gruss & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 23.5% in the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 539,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 102,641 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 93.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 350,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 169,551 shares during the period. 20.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James upgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million acres located in 41 states in the United States.

