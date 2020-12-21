Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,568 Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CUK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CUK) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 972.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 94.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2,011.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 11,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

CUK stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10. Carnival Co. & Plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.26.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter.

CUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

In other news, Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,294.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

