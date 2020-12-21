McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Position Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.18% of McGrath RentCorp worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGRC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 531,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,719,000 after acquiring an additional 36,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after acquiring an additional 38,772 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 245,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after acquiring an additional 39,106 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 200,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after acquiring an additional 67,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 61,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

In related news, VP David M. Whitney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $256,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,205.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 3,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $195,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at $286,294.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,700 shares of company stock worth $812,269 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $65.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.66. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $44.32 and a 1-year high of $83.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.65 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.09%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.