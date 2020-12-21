McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of MCFE opened at $17.17 on Monday. McAfee has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23.

In other news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $71,603,349.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $7,717,626.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MCFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Pritchard Capital began coverage on McAfee in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

