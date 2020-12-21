Maxim Group Cuts Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target to $170.00

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GLPG. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Galapagos from $192.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Friday, September 25th. HC Wainwright cut Galapagos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Galapagos from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Galapagos has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.08.

Galapagos stock opened at $99.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.17. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $93.01 and a 52-week high of $274.03.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.23). Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 70.67%. The firm had revenue of $168.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Galapagos will post -6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 84,569 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Galapagos by 68.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,742,000 after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,228,000 after purchasing an additional 47,293 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,730,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Galapagos by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,475,000 after buying an additional 15,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

