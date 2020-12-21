Matthew C. Kapusta Sells 12,501 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $605,173.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ QURE traded down $7.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.60. 40,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,744. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. uniQure has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $76.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.13.
uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
QURE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on uniQure from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.15.
About uniQure
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.
