Matthew C. Kapusta Sells 12,501 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $605,173.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ QURE traded down $7.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.60. 40,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,744. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. uniQure has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $76.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 8.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 61.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 1.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 707,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,877,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 7.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 43.2% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 20,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

QURE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on uniQure from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.