Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) PT Raised to C$22.00

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Friday, AR Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MRE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of MRE opened at C$15.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Martinrea International Inc. has a one year low of C$5.64 and a one year high of C$15.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -58.33.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$971.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$966.95 million. Analysts expect that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.1300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

