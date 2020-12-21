Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.26 Billion

Brokerages expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to post sales of $4.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies also reported sales of $4.26 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $17.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.04 billion to $17.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.72 billion to $17.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.44.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Insiders have sold a total of 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 280,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,173,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,177,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.72. 38,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,057. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

