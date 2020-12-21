Magnum Price Reaches $0.0002 (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. Magnum has a total market capitalization of $742.00 and $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One Magnum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00141103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.89 or 0.00750821 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00176367 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00384936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00072346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00111394 BTC.

Magnum Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

