LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 6,725.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 562.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 19,249 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,743,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 575,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

PSTI stock opened at $6.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

In related news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited purchased 20,000 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,077,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,552,613.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 202,929 shares of company stock worth $2,037,521 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.