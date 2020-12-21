LPL Financial LLC Sells 90,219 Shares of PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) by 89.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90,219 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PolyMet Mining were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the third quarter valued at $88,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 36.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 223,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 60,148 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in PolyMet Mining by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,000,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded PolyMet Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of PLM opened at $3.76 on Monday. PolyMet Mining Corp. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $9.70.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

